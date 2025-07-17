Left Menu

Yu Zidi: The Rising Star of the Swimming World

Yu Zidi, a 12-year-old Chinese swimmer, is making waves in the swimming world with her astonishing times that rival Olympic medal performances. Her record-breaking achievements in the 200 and 400 IM, as well as the 200 butterfly, have positioned her as an emerging star on the global stage.

17-07-2025
A 12-year-old Chinese sensation, Yu Zidi, is capturing the world's attention with her remarkable performances in competitive swimming. As she heads to the world swimming championships in Singapore, her times are already among the best globally, promising a bright future ahead.

Yu's exceptional speed in three events could have earned her medals at the previous year's Paris Olympics. Clocking personal bests almost every race, Yu's record-breaking time of 2:10.63 in the 200 IM is the fastest ever recorded for a swimmer her age, according to World Aquatics.

Yu's journey began at age six and has been shaped by her passion for the sport. Looking ahead, she hopes to develop her strengths further. As the swimming world eagerly waits to see her progress, Yu Zidi remains focused, with her eyes set on future Olympic triumphs.

