In a groundbreaking move, Canada forward Olivia Smith has etched her name in history as the first women's soccer player to ink a one million pound deal. Arsenal announced her signing from Liverpool on Thursday, a deal that reportedly shatters previous records.

This transfer eclipses the 900,000 pounds Chelsea splashed out in January for Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave, setting a new precedent in the realm of women's soccer. Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's women's football director, emphasized Smith's exceptional talent and potential for growth within the club.

Smith's signing is emblematic of the surge in spending within women's soccer, with transfer records frequently being toppled. Last year, Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji moved to Bay FC from Madrid CFF for $788,000, a record quickly surpassed by Girma's move to Chelsea.

