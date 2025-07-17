Left Menu

Olivia Smith's Historic Million-Pound Move Sets New Record in Women's Soccer

Olivia Smith has become the first women's soccer player to be signed for one million pounds by Arsenal, surpassing a previous record. Her transfer from Liverpool signifies rising investment in women's soccer. The trend of breaking transfer records continues, highlighting growth in the sport.

Updated: 17-07-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a groundbreaking move, Canada forward Olivia Smith has etched her name in history as the first women's soccer player to ink a one million pound deal. Arsenal announced her signing from Liverpool on Thursday, a deal that reportedly shatters previous records.

This transfer eclipses the 900,000 pounds Chelsea splashed out in January for Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave, setting a new precedent in the realm of women's soccer. Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's women's football director, emphasized Smith's exceptional talent and potential for growth within the club.

Smith's signing is emblematic of the surge in spending within women's soccer, with transfer records frequently being toppled. Last year, Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji moved to Bay FC from Madrid CFF for $788,000, a record quickly surpassed by Girma's move to Chelsea.

