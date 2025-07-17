Left Menu

Kicking Off the Legacy: Oriental Cup Season 3 Set to Ignite School Spirit

The Oriental Cup, a school football tournament in Delhi, announces its third season from July 21-29. Organized by Fareed Bakshi, the event will feature 36 teams across two categories. The tournament aims to nurture athletic talent and community spirit among school athletes in the capital.

The much-anticipated third season of the Oriental Cup, a prominent school football tournament in the national capital, has been scheduled for July 21-29, according to the organizers. Initiated by student-athlete Fareed Bakshi, the tournament will be hosted at the historic Ambedkar Stadium, uniting 36 teams from Delhi schools.

This edition will witness 24 teams competing in the boys' U-15 category and 12 in the girls' U-19 category. The 2025 format comprises qualifying rounds, a league phase, and finals for both categories. Air Force School and Apex School have secured the boys' titles in the past, while Sanskriti School remains dominant in the girls' division.

Co-founder Bakshi highlighted the competition's broader goal, stating, "The Oriental Cup is more than a contest. It's about creating an inclusive platform where school athletes in Delhi can thrive and foster community through football. We're thrilled to introduce new teams and expand the legacy established just two years ago."

