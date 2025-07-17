Left Menu

Marathon Record Holder Ruth Chepngetich Faces Provisional Suspension Over Substance Use

Ruth Chepngetich, the women's marathon world record-holder, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit due to the use of the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide. Detected in a March sample, the diuretic is often abused to mask other substances. Chepngetich had earlier withdrawn from the London Marathon.

17-07-2025
Ruth Chepngetich, who set the women's marathon world record last October, is facing a provisional suspension. The Athletics Integrity Unit suspects her of using the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic that can mask other substances in drug tests.

The AIU identified the violation from a sample collected on March 14, yet Chepngetich voluntarily opted for a suspension from April 19. Brett Clothier, Head of AIU, confirmed the ongoing investigation, which has now resulted in a formal charge.

Hydrochlorothiazide is commonly prescribed for fluid retention and hypertension, but its misuse in athletics is scrutinized for potentially hiding other illicit substances. Chepngetich had already pulled out of the London Marathon, citing physical and mental unreadiness to compete.

