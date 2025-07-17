Left Menu

Aubameyang's Impactful Year in Saudi Pro League

Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has departed Al-Qadsiah after one season. He scored 21 goals and provided three assists, aiding the team in finishing fourth in the league and reaching the King's Cup final. The club announced his exit via a post on social media platform X.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the renowned Gabonese striker, has parted ways with Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah after completing a single season with them. The departure was confirmed by the club through a rather succinct post thanking the player for his contributions.

Aubameyang, who previously played for Premier League giant Arsenal, joined Al-Qadsiah following their promotion to the top-tier league. Despite joining only last year, the prolific striker made a substantial impact on the field. During his tenure, he impressively netted 21 goals and provided three assists across 36 appearances in various competitions. His efforts were instrumental in the club securing a commendable fourth place in the league.

However, the team's journey in the King's Cup concluded as runners-up after a defeat to Al-Ittihad in the final. Aubameyang's exit marks the end of a notable chapter for both the player and Al-Qadsiah, as fans speculate about his next career move.

