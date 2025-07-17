Ruth Chepngetich's Provisional Ban Shakes Marathon World

Ruth Chepngetich, renowned for setting the women's marathon world record, faces a provisional suspension after a doping test returned positive for a banned diuretic.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the finding, stating that Chepngetich tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a substance used to mask performance-enhancing drugs, in March.

Known for her record-breaking Chicago Marathon performance and gold at the 2019 world championships, the 30-year-old Kenyan has agreed to a provisional suspension while the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)