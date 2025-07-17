Ruth Chepngetich's Provisional Ban Shakes Marathon World
Ruth Chepngetich, the women's marathon world record-holder, has been provisionally suspended following a positive test for a banned diuretic and masking agent. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is investigating, and Chepngetich has complied with requests. She tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide in March.
Ruth Chepngetich, renowned for setting the women's marathon world record, faces a provisional suspension after a doping test returned positive for a banned diuretic.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced the finding, stating that Chepngetich tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a substance used to mask performance-enhancing drugs, in March.
Known for her record-breaking Chicago Marathon performance and gold at the 2019 world championships, the 30-year-old Kenyan has agreed to a provisional suspension while the investigation proceeds.
