India 'A' Shows Grit Against Belgium in European Hockey Tour

The India 'A' men's hockey team faced a challenging match against hosts Belgium, succumbing to a 1-3 defeat during their European tour on Thursday.

Under Captain Sanjay's leadership, who scored India's only goal, the team showcased resilience in the last three quarters despite Belgium's early lead.

Coach Shivendra Singh commended the young squad's performance. He noted their ability to handle pressure against top-tier teams. The subsequent matches against world-ranked Netherlands are anticipated self-development opportunities for the players.

(With inputs from agencies.)