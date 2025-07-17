India 'A' Shows Grit Against Belgium in European Hockey Tour
The India 'A' men's hockey team lost to Belgium 1-3 on their European tour. Captain Sanjay scored India's lone goal. Despite the early setback, the team showed promise in later quarters. Coach Shivendra Singh praised their performance, emphasizing future improvement against stronger teams like the Netherlands.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerpen | Updated: 17-07-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 23:27 IST
The India 'A' men's hockey team faced a challenging match against hosts Belgium, succumbing to a 1-3 defeat during their European tour on Thursday.
Under Captain Sanjay's leadership, who scored India's only goal, the team showcased resilience in the last three quarters despite Belgium's early lead.
Coach Shivendra Singh commended the young squad's performance. He noted their ability to handle pressure against top-tier teams. The subsequent matches against world-ranked Netherlands are anticipated self-development opportunities for the players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy beats Belgium 1-0 in their Euro 2025 opener in what could prove to be a pivotal win
Aitana Bonmati Eager to Shine Against Belgium Amidst Recovery
Spain Dominates Belgium in Thrilling Six-Goal Victory
Belgium's Last-Minute Victory Shatters Portugal's Euro Dreams
Putellas Powers Spain to Dominant Victory Over Belgium