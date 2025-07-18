Left Menu

India's U-31 Bridge Team Clinches Bronze at World Youth Championships

India's U-31 bridge team secured a bronze medal at the 19th World Youth Team Championships in Italy. Meanwhile, the U-16 team made history by reaching the semifinals but lost to France. The U-31 team outperformed expectations, standing third among 24 teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:30 IST
India's U-31 Bridge Team Clinches Bronze at World Youth Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive performance at the 19th World Youth Team Championships in Salsomaggiore, Italy, India's U-31 bridge team clinched the bronze medal. The event saw fierce competition among 24 teams, and India's strategic gameplay secured their spot on the podium, affirming their prowess in the sport.

On the tournament's closing day, two Indian teams stood a chance for podium finishes. The U-16 team, however, narrowly missed the mark. They lost to France in a closely fought semifinal playoff, though they made history as the first Indian side to advance this far in the competition.

The U-16 squad, featuring talents like Prakhar Bansal and Viha Gahrotra, impressively overcame Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. Despite their commendable efforts, the U-21 and U-26 teams failed to reach the top eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025