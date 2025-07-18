India's U-31 Bridge Team Clinches Bronze at World Youth Championships

In an impressive performance at the 19th World Youth Team Championships in Salsomaggiore, Italy, India's U-31 bridge team clinched the bronze medal. The event saw fierce competition among 24 teams, and India's strategic gameplay secured their spot on the podium, affirming their prowess in the sport.

On the tournament's closing day, two Indian teams stood a chance for podium finishes. The U-16 team, however, narrowly missed the mark. They lost to France in a closely fought semifinal playoff, though they made history as the first Indian side to advance this far in the competition.

The U-16 squad, featuring talents like Prakhar Bansal and Viha Gahrotra, impressively overcame Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. Despite their commendable efforts, the U-21 and U-26 teams failed to reach the top eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)