India's U-31 Bridge Team Clinches Bronze at World Youth Championships
India's U-31 bridge team secured a bronze medal at the 19th World Youth Team Championships in Italy. Meanwhile, the U-16 team made history by reaching the semifinals but lost to France. The U-31 team outperformed expectations, standing third among 24 teams.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive performance at the 19th World Youth Team Championships in Salsomaggiore, Italy, India's U-31 bridge team clinched the bronze medal. The event saw fierce competition among 24 teams, and India's strategic gameplay secured their spot on the podium, affirming their prowess in the sport.
On the tournament's closing day, two Indian teams stood a chance for podium finishes. The U-16 team, however, narrowly missed the mark. They lost to France in a closely fought semifinal playoff, though they made history as the first Indian side to advance this far in the competition.
The U-16 squad, featuring talents like Prakhar Bansal and Viha Gahrotra, impressively overcame Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. Despite their commendable efforts, the U-21 and U-26 teams failed to reach the top eight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kidambi Srikanth Shines at Canada Open; Storms into Semifinals
Chelsea advances to Club World Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Palmeiras
Djokovic's Wimbledon Drama: From Nasty Fall to Semifinals Clash
Taylor Fritz Triumphs in Wimbledon Semifinals Amidst Mid-match Turmoil
Swiatek and Djokovic Advance to Wimbledon Semifinals in Thrilling Encounters