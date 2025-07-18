Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi Advances to Semifinals of Prestigious Freestyle Chess Grand Slam

Indian chess prodigy Arjun Erigaisi makes history as the first Indian to reach the semifinals of the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old defeated World No. 7 Nodirbek Abdusattorov with a decisive 1.5 - 0.5 victory, showcasing his creativity and fearless playing style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:19 IST
Arjun Erigaisi Advances to Semifinals of Prestigious Freestyle Chess Grand Slam
Indian Grandmaster Arjun Eragaisi (Photo: MGD1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Arjun Erigaisi, the Indian chess prodigy ranked fifth in the world, has achieved a historic feat by becoming the first Indian to reach the semifinals of the prestigious Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old secured his spot in the penultimate stage with a strategic 1.5 - 0.5 win over World No. 7, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, according to a release from MGD1.

Erigaisi dominated the first rapid game and held a draw in the second to eliminate the Uzbek contender in a competition that favors creativity over rote openings. Consistently impressive, Arjun advanced from the initial round-robin stage, earning 4 points across 7 games against an array of global contenders, including 3 wins and 2 draws. His innovative and courageous style in the Chess960 format has captivated the international chess fraternity.

Erigaisi now joins elite players Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, and Hans Niemann in the upper-bracket semifinals. His upcoming match is against experienced Grandmaster Levon Aronian, scheduled for July 19. This milestone also accentuates India's rising influence in the global chess scene, particularly in pioneering formats like Freestyle Chess. Arjun's performance significantly contributes to his standings in the overall Grand Slam and highlights a landmark season where he achieved an outstanding 2800 rating. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025