Bumrah's Role Crucial as India Faces Must-Win Situation Against England

After India's defeat at Lord's, Anil Kumble stresses Jasprit Bumrah's importance for the remaining Tests in the series. Despite workload concerns, Bumrah's bowling performance is pivotal with India trailing 1-2 in the series. India's coaching staff is contemplating his role for the crucial Manchester Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:53 IST
India right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Following a setback at Lord's, where India suffered defeat against England in the third Test, former India cricketer Anil Kumble underscored the significance of Jasprit Bumrah's presence in the remaining matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With India trailing 1-2, Kumble urged Bumrah's inclusion, recognizing the critical nature of his involvement to turn the series around.

India's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, previously advised against Bumrah playing consecutive games to manage his workload, following a stress-induced back reaction in Sydney. Despite only playing the first and third Tests, Bumrah's formidable displays have been vital, though India stumbled in both encounters. As the series turns to Manchester, with only two Tests left, the urgency to 'go all out' is palpable, particularly after missing Bumrah's prowess.

Signs of Bumrah's potential involvement in the decisive Manchester Test emerged, with India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinting at his inclusion as team strategy is meticulously reviewed. With the series outcome hanging in balance, India's decision on Bumrah aims to maximize their chances of securing victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

