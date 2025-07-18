Left Menu

Glenn Phillips' Groin Setback Sidelines Him from T20I Tri-Series

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe due to a groin injury sustained during the MLC 2025 final. Tim Robinson continues his role in the squad, as replacements have been made. Phillips' replacement for the Test squad is yet to be announced.

New Zealand cricketers Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

New Zealand's all-rounder Glenn Phillips is facing a setback as he exits the T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, following a right groin injury during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 final. The ICC confirmed Phillips' temporary withdrawal for rehabilitation, which leaves New Zealand reviewing their lineup options.

Tim Robinson, on standby with the Washington Freedom squad, will continue filling in for the series. Meanwhile, MLC finalists Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, and Rachin Ravindra secured cover slots post-final appearances.

As New Zealand Head Coach Rob Walters expressed disappointment over Phillips' absence, preparations ensue for Phillips' Test squad replacement. The tri-series commenced successfully for the Blackcaps, defeating South Africa due to Robinson's 75* innings and significant bowling contributions from Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

