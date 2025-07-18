Left Menu

Cricket Clashes: India-England Series Evokes Iconic 2005 Ashes

Ex-England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton draw parallels between the India tour of England and the 2005 Ashes. With the series at 2-1, tensions are high as India aims to level the score. The gripping rivalry promises thrilling cricket in the remaining matches.

The series is indeed starting to mirror the 2005 Ashes series, both in competiton and sportsmanship. (Photo: ICC and X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England cricket captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have drawn intriguing parallels between the India tour of England and the legendary 2005 Ashes series. As the two teams prepare for the final Tests, both sides find themselves in intense competition, reminiscent of the celebrated rivalry with Australia.

The ongoing series, currently tilting 2-1 in England's favor, is marked by tight matches and spirited performances. Spectators are eagerly awaiting India's potential comeback in the fourth Test. The resemblance to the emotional conclusion of the Lord's Test with Mohammed Siraj's poignant dismissal draws historical comparisons to moments like the Flintoff-Lee exchange in 2005.

Hussain emphasized the growing tension and high stakes, likening it to the memorable Edgbaston Test, while Atherton reflected on the emotional rollercoaster. The series unfolds with palpable animosity and competitive spirit, fueling debates and showcasing cricketing excellence as seen in the dynamic exchanges on the field. This tour promises a spectacular showdown, capturing the essence of classic Test cricket.

