Left Menu

Zlatan's Inspiring Message to Smilla Holmberg: Growing Beyond the Miss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic extended support to teenager Smilla Holmberg after her missed penalty ended Sweden's Euro 2025 run, offering reassurances to the young defender, emphasizing growth from setbacks. Despite Sweden's painful loss to England, Holmberg receives encouragement from her team, family, and Ibrahimovic, highlighting resilience after disappointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 01:16 IST
Zlatan's Inspiring Message to Smilla Holmberg: Growing Beyond the Miss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stepped up in support of Smilla Holmberg, the 18-year-old defender, whose penalty miss dashed Sweden's Euro 2025 hopes against England. The heartbreaking moment saw Sweden fall 3-2 after a dramatic 14-player shootout.

Holmberg, devastated by the miss, was comforted by her father, Ola Persson. "She is a strong individual," Persson told Swedish radio. "With support from her club, family, and a message from Zlatan, she is ready to move forward."

Ibrahimovic, a co-owner of Holmberg's club, Hammarby, urged the young player to embrace her mistakes and continue believing in herself. His message underscores the importance of resilience and growth in the face of challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025