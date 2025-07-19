Zlatan's Inspiring Message to Smilla Holmberg: Growing Beyond the Miss
Zlatan Ibrahimovic extended support to teenager Smilla Holmberg after her missed penalty ended Sweden's Euro 2025 run, offering reassurances to the young defender, emphasizing growth from setbacks. Despite Sweden's painful loss to England, Holmberg receives encouragement from her team, family, and Ibrahimovic, highlighting resilience after disappointment.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stepped up in support of Smilla Holmberg, the 18-year-old defender, whose penalty miss dashed Sweden's Euro 2025 hopes against England. The heartbreaking moment saw Sweden fall 3-2 after a dramatic 14-player shootout.
Holmberg, devastated by the miss, was comforted by her father, Ola Persson. "She is a strong individual," Persson told Swedish radio. "With support from her club, family, and a message from Zlatan, she is ready to move forward."
Ibrahimovic, a co-owner of Holmberg's club, Hammarby, urged the young player to embrace her mistakes and continue believing in herself. His message underscores the importance of resilience and growth in the face of challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
