Spain's Dynamic Duo Drive Semi-Final Triumph Over Switzerland

Spain's national team surged into the women's Euro semi-finals after a 2-0 victory over Switzerland. Key contributions from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina highlighted the match, as Spain capitalized on decisive moments.

Despite a scoreless first half and a penalty miss by Mariona Caldentey, it was Aitana Bonmati's clever play that set up del Castillo for a goal. A quick follow-up strike by Pina secured Spain's lead as Switzerland struggled under pressure.

The final minutes were fraught with intensity, featuring a missed penalty by Alexia Putellas and a red card for Switzerland's Noelle Maritz. Spain now prepares to face either France or Germany in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)