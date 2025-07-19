Left Menu

Spain's Dynamic Duo Drive Semi-Final Triumph Over Switzerland

Spain defeated Switzerland 2-0 to advance to the women's Euro semi-finals. Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina secured the win with goals, overcoming missed penalties and tense moments against the hosts. Spain will face either France or Germany in the next stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:28 IST
Spain's Dynamic Duo Drive Semi-Final Triumph Over Switzerland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's national team surged into the women's Euro semi-finals after a 2-0 victory over Switzerland. Key contributions from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina highlighted the match, as Spain capitalized on decisive moments.

Despite a scoreless first half and a penalty miss by Mariona Caldentey, it was Aitana Bonmati's clever play that set up del Castillo for a goal. A quick follow-up strike by Pina secured Spain's lead as Switzerland struggled under pressure.

The final minutes were fraught with intensity, featuring a missed penalty by Alexia Putellas and a red card for Switzerland's Noelle Maritz. Spain now prepares to face either France or Germany in the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

