Switzerland's Women Make History Despite Euro 2025 Exit

While Switzerland's dream run at the Women's European Championship ended with a 2-0 quarter-final defeat to world champions Spain, the occasion felt like a triumph. Under coach Pia Sundhage, the Swiss team made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, earning recognition and admiration from a sold-out crowd.

Sundhage, hired to elevate the national team's performance ahead of hosting Euro 2025, acknowledged the growing interest in women's football in Switzerland, stating that their achievements extend beyond winning medals. The fans' passionate support and the Spanish team's sportsmanship highlighted a memorable tournament moment.

The event set new attendance records, with notable support for women's football in Europe as a whole. Switzerland hopes that hosting the tournament will stimulate growth in girls' soccer. Though Switzerland lost, players and fans alike cherished the experience, celebrating it as a crucial step in boosting the sport's profile at home.