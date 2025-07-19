Left Menu

Rising Star Nestory Irankunda Joins Watford from Bayern Munich

Nestory Irankunda, an international player for Australia, has signed with Watford for a five-year term coming from Bayern Munich. The 19-year-old gained attention after debuting for the Socceroos in June and previously played impressively against Barcelona with Adelaide United in the A-League.

Nestory Irankunda, a promising talent from Australia, has officially signed a five-year contract with Watford, departing from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The English Championship team announced this strategic acquisition on Friday, emphasizing Irankunda's highly-touted skills and potential.

Gian Luca Nani, Watford's sporting director, expressed optimism about Irankunda's future at the club, stating, "Nestory can be a very special player and we believe he can realise his potential here, with us." Nani highlighted the competitive nature of this transfer, noting that Watford's extensive scouting network played a crucial role in securing the deal.

Irankunda, originally from Tanzania but raised in Australia, made waves in the football world after debuting with Adelaide United at just 15. He caught the public's eye with a standout performance against Barcelona in a special A-League exhibition. With international appearances under his belt and a brief stint in the Bundesliga, Irankunda enters this new chapter eager to make his mark in English football.

