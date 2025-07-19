Minerva Academy FC Triumphs at Gothia Cup Again: A Tale of Undisputed Champions

Minerva Academy FC from Punjab, India, has again achieved a remarkable victory by securing the coveted Gothia Cup in the boys under-14 category. This triumph in Gothenburg, Sweden, comes two years after the team's victory in the under-13 category in 2023.

In the final match, held last Saturday, Minerva decisively defeated Escuela de Football 18 Tucuman from Argentina with a score of 4-0. Before their win against Argentina, Minerva dominated their group and the semifinals without conceding defeat, sealing a flawless tournament performance.

The Gothia Cup, heralded as the world's largest youth football tournament, saw participation from 1,920 teams this year. Minerva Academy FC emerged victorious amidst fierce global competition, reinforcing their position as leading youth champions on the international football stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)