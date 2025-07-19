Lions Roar: Curry and Beirne Shine in Dominant Test Victory

The British & Irish Lions delivered a commanding performance in their first test victory over Australia, with standout performances by Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne. Coach Andy Farrell highlighted how the duo vindicated their selection by playing crucial roles in the Lions' physical dominance.

Despite facing skepticism, Curry and Beirne proved integral to the team's success, with Curry scoring and assisting a try, and Beirne excelling at the breakdown. Their combined efforts set the tone for the match at Lang Park, where the Lions claimed a 27-19 victory.

Farrell acknowledged the team's late-game discipline issues that allowed Australia back into the match. However, he expressed optimism, believing these challenges present an opportunity for further improvement, signaling untapped potential within the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)