Tavengwa Mukuhlani: Ushering a New Era for African Cricket as ACA Chairman

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, who has successfully helmed Zimbabwe Cricket since 2015, is now formally appointed as the chairman of the Africa Cricket Association following a unanimous vote by 23 member boards at the ACA annual general meeting held in Singapore. Previously acting since November, Mukuhlani's leadership is poised to guide African cricket into a new era of governance and opportunity.

With key initiatives on the horizon, the ACA aims to launch the long-planned Africa T20 league and revive the Afro Asia Cup. Plans are also in place to ensure cricket's presence at the 2027 Africa Games in Egypt, reflecting an ambition to expand visibility and foster financial and policy support across the continent.

Under Mukuhlani's leadership, Zimbabwe Cricket has overcome financial woes and a temporary ICC suspension, although its men's team has missed key international championships. Zimbabwe looks to brighter prospects as a co-host for the 2027 ODI World Cup and the 2026 Under-19 World Cup, alongside South Africa and Namibia.

