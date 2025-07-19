Left Menu

Seville Stuns Lyles in London Diamond League Thriller

At the London Diamond League, Oblique Seville blazed to victory in the men's 100m with a time of 9.86 seconds, leaving Olympic champion Noah Lyles in his wake. The event saw notable performances from Julien Alfred, Charlie Dobson, Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech, Mykolas Alekna, and Medina Eisa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:07 IST
In a spectacular display at the London Diamond League, Jamaica's Oblique Seville dominated the 100m, clinching victory in a blistering 9.86 seconds, outpacing Olympic champion Noah Lyles. Lyles finished second with a time of 10.00 seconds in front of a sold-out 60,000-strong crowd at the Olympic Stadium, despite braving adverse weather conditions.

Julien Alfred shone in the women's 200m, setting a new personal record. Charlie Dobson claimed a surprising victory in the 400m, while 18-year-old Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech triumphed in the 1,500m. Mykolas Alekna set a Diamond League record in discus, a testament to the high caliber of talent the event showcased.

The event served as a precursor to the World Championships in Tokyo, with athletes like Seville and Alfred making significant strides. Despite facing challenges, Lyles remained positive, focusing on his strong season opener as he prepares for future competitions. The event was a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in athletics.

