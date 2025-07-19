Left Menu

Reliance Foundation-Backed Athletes Set Sights on World University Games Glory in Germany

Twenty-three athletes supported by Reliance Foundation gear up to compete in the World University Games across six German cities, aiming to boost rankings, achieve personal bests, and earn accolades in athletics, archery, and judo events until July 27. The initiative highlights the foundation's commitment to nurturing world-class talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:36 IST
Ancy Sojan (Photo: Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
A robust group of 23 athletes, backed by the Reliance Foundation, is poised to compete at the prestigious World University Games in six German cities, with the event scheduled to run until July 27. These athletes, representing athletics, archery, and judo, are determined to improve their international standings, achieve personal records, and secure victories.

The athletics team, considered the backbone of the foundation's campaign, includes 18 athletes participating in various events such as sprints, jumps, throws, hurdles, and relays, starting July 21. James Hillier, Director of Athletics at Reliance Foundation, emphasized the significance of the World University Games, noting it offers athletes a rare chance to compete in a multi-sport environment.

Hillier expressed expectations for the athletes, stating, "All our athletes aim to surpass their current rankings, as our preparation for the Games is second to none." The comprehensive lineup features Jeswin Aldrin, Ancy Sojan, Moumita Mondal, and others in events ranging from long jump to pole vault. The foundation's archery and judo participants also look to make their mark, reflecting Reliance Foundation's substantial impact on Indian sports development, having reached over 23 million young talents since 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

