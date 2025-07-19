Left Menu

Springboks Secure Victory Despite Stumbles Against Georgia

Debutant hooker Marnus van der Merwe shone with two tries as South Africa triumphed 55-10 over Georgia. Despite the score, errors marred their performance. The Springboks faced challenges in handling and lineouts but showed potential as they prepare for the upcoming international season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:57 IST
Marnus van der Merwe, playing as a debutant hooker, made a significant impact by scoring two tries in South Africa's 55-10 victory against Georgia. While the scoreline suggested a dominant performance in Nelspruit, it belied numerous errors by the team.

South Africa saw successful tries from players such as Boan Venter, Canan Moodie, Edwill van der Merwe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, and Handre Pollard. However, a slew of handling errors and poor lineout execution in the latter half of the game, alongside a struggle to dominate the breakdown, were points of concern.

Captain Siya Kolisi, returning from injury, praised Georgia's physicality and acknowledged the Springboks' inconsistencies. Meanwhile, debutant performances and minutes gained were critical as Coach Erasmus utilized 46 players over three games, gearing towards the upcoming international fixtures.

