Arshdeep's Injury Throws Indian Team's Plans Into Uncertainty
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is unlikely to play in the fourth Test against England due to a hand injury from a training session. His participation hinges on an assessment of his injury. The Indian team is strategizing without him, as key players' workload needs management.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Indian cricket team's plans for the fourth Test against England have been cast into doubt due to an injury sustained by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh during a training session. Arshdeep, who has not yet played any Test matches, injured his left hand while attempting to stop a drive from Sai Sudharsan during practice in Beckenham.
Following the incident, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate indicated that Arshdeep's participation in the upcoming match in Manchester, beginning July 23, is uncertain. Arshdeep was seen with his hand heavily bandaged, and his fitness status will be crucial to the team's selection strategy.
The Indian side, which is eager to rebound after their loss at Lord's, may have to reconsider playing Arshdeep only if frontline bowlers Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj are rested. The team must also address groin concerns surrounding Akash Deep as it prepares for critical decisions before the Test series' conclusion.
