Left Menu

Arshdeep's Injury Throws Indian Team's Plans Into Uncertainty

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh is unlikely to play in the fourth Test against England due to a hand injury from a training session. His participation hinges on an assessment of his injury. The Indian team is strategizing without him, as key players' workload needs management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:09 IST
Arshdeep's Injury Throws Indian Team's Plans Into Uncertainty
Arshdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian cricket team's plans for the fourth Test against England have been cast into doubt due to an injury sustained by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh during a training session. Arshdeep, who has not yet played any Test matches, injured his left hand while attempting to stop a drive from Sai Sudharsan during practice in Beckenham.

Following the incident, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate indicated that Arshdeep's participation in the upcoming match in Manchester, beginning July 23, is uncertain. Arshdeep was seen with his hand heavily bandaged, and his fitness status will be crucial to the team's selection strategy.

The Indian side, which is eager to rebound after their loss at Lord's, may have to reconsider playing Arshdeep only if frontline bowlers Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Siraj are rested. The team must also address groin concerns surrounding Akash Deep as it prepares for critical decisions before the Test series' conclusion.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025