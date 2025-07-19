Youth Spiritual Summit Ignites Nationwide Anti-Drug Movement

The Youth Spiritual Summit, inaugurated by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Varanasi, has mobilized youth against drug addiction under the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat.' This summit aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, emphasizing a value-based youth movement and collective responsibility.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the initiative as pivotal for building a disciplined generation, addressing addiction's detrimental effects on potential and society. The summit drew over 600 youth representatives from 120 spiritual organizations, with sessions focusing on addiction dynamics, grassroots campaigns, and spiritual mentoring to ensure a drug-free future.

Union Minister Virendra Kumar stressed transforming the summit's insights into tangible actions, culminating in the adoption of the Kashi Declaration—a strategic blueprint for drug-free youth action. The event acknowledged the crucial role of community, spiritual institutions, and government collaboration in forging a drug-free India.

(With inputs from agencies.)