Ann-Katrin Berger's Heroics Propel Germany to Euro 2025 Semi-Finals
Ann-Katrin Berger's final save led Germany to a 6-5 penalty shootout win over France, setting up a Euro 2025 semi-final against Spain. Despite Kathrin Hendrich's early red card, Germany rallied from a goal down. Berger's key saves were crucial, leading Germany to victory in a thrilling encounter.
Ann-Katrin Berger's extraordinary performance secured Germany's place in the Euro 2025 semi-finals after a tense showdown with France. The match concluded with a 6-5 victory in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in extra time.
Early in the match, Germany faced challenges as defender Kathrin Hendrich was issued a red card after a VAR review identified foul play against France's Griedge Mbock Bathy, and Grace Geyoro scored from the resulting penalty. However, Sjoeke Nuesken equalized in the 25th minute.
In a dramatic finish, Berger's crucial saves, including one from the penalty spot against Amel Majri, were pivotal. Her final save denied Alice Sombath, securing Germany's advance to face Spain in the semi-finals, while France's Laurent Bonadei admitted the critical nature of penalty challenges.
