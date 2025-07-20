Heroic German Victory: Triumph Against All Odds
Germany reached the semifinals of the Women's European Championship by defeating France in a dramatic penalty shootout. Despite playing most of the match with 10 players, Germany held strong. Heroic efforts from goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger facilitated this memorable victory, ending France's winning streak.
In a riveting display of resilience, Germany overpowered France during penalties to secure a spot in the semifinals of the Women's European Championship, despite enduring most of the match and extra time with only ten players on the field.
The thrilling encounter culminated in a 1-1 draw, with Germany clinching the shootout 6-5, led by extraordinary performances from their goalkeeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, who stopped two shots and even succeeded in scoring her own penalty.
Germany's remarkable perseverance halted France's 11-match winning streak, marking another quarterfinal elimination for Les Bleues, who have stumbled at this stage in seven out of the last nine major tournaments.
