Heroic German Victory: Triumph Against All Odds

In a riveting display of resilience, Germany overpowered France during penalties to secure a spot in the semifinals of the Women's European Championship, despite enduring most of the match and extra time with only ten players on the field.

The thrilling encounter culminated in a 1-1 draw, with Germany clinching the shootout 6-5, led by extraordinary performances from their goalkeeper, Ann-Katrin Berger, who stopped two shots and even succeeded in scoring her own penalty.

Germany's remarkable perseverance halted France's 11-match winning streak, marking another quarterfinal elimination for Les Bleues, who have stumbled at this stage in seven out of the last nine major tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)