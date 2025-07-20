Scheffler Dominates British Open with Bogey-Free Performance

Scottie Scheffler has delivered another masterclass at the British Open, establishing a formidable lead with a flawless round at Royal Portrush. With no bogeys on his scorecard, Scheffler's 4-under 67 leaves him four shots clear as he aims for his third career Grand Slam title.

His impeccable performance was highlighted by a stunning 6-iron to 10 feet for eagle on the seventh, and crucial par saves on the back nine. The only player to escape bogeys in the last eight groups, Scheffler leads by four strokes ahead of Li Haotong from China. Li, who battled swing yips, sits as Scheffler's nearest competitor.

Despite an impressive showing from Rory McIlroy, who energized the home crowd with a 5-under 66, he trails Scheffler by six shots. The Northern Irishman briefly electrified fans with a 55-foot eagle putt on the 12th. Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick, tied through six holes, faltered to finish five shots back. The championship remains firmly in Scheffler's grasp.