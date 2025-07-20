Left Menu

Scheffler Dominates British Open with Bogey-Free Performance

Scottie Scheffler is on track to secure the British Open title after a bogey-free 4-under 67 round at Royal Portrush. Leading by four shots, he aims for the career Grand Slam's third leg. Li Haotong of China is his closest rival. Rory McIlroy thrilled local fans but remains six shots behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portrush | Updated: 20-07-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 09:18 IST
Scheffler Dominates British Open with Bogey-Free Performance
Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has delivered another masterclass at the British Open, establishing a formidable lead with a flawless round at Royal Portrush. With no bogeys on his scorecard, Scheffler's 4-under 67 leaves him four shots clear as he aims for his third career Grand Slam title.

His impeccable performance was highlighted by a stunning 6-iron to 10 feet for eagle on the seventh, and crucial par saves on the back nine. The only player to escape bogeys in the last eight groups, Scheffler leads by four strokes ahead of Li Haotong from China. Li, who battled swing yips, sits as Scheffler's nearest competitor.

Despite an impressive showing from Rory McIlroy, who energized the home crowd with a 5-under 66, he trails Scheffler by six shots. The Northern Irishman briefly electrified fans with a 55-foot eagle putt on the 12th. Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick, tied through six holes, faltered to finish five shots back. The championship remains firmly in Scheffler's grasp.

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025