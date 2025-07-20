Left Menu

France Women's Euro Woes Continue with Heartbreaking Exit

Despite a strong start at Euro 2025, the French women's football team experienced yet another quarter-final elimination, raising questions about their continuous struggles in major tournaments. Their game against Germany ended in a penalty shootout loss, prolonging their quest for a major championship victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French women's football team entered Euro 2025 on an impressive winning streak, only to face another quarter-final heartbreaker, leaving players and fans frustrated.

Facing eight-time champions Germany, France led with a 14th-minute penalty but succumbed to a 6-5 penalty shootout loss after a 1-1 draw. Despite playing with an extra player, their struggles at major tournaments persist.

Coach Laurent Bonadei's bold squad changes, including sidelining seasoned players like Wendie Renard, sparked controversy. With seven quarter-final exits in the last nine major tournaments, Bonadei remains hopeful, citing Einstein, while defender Sakina Karchaoui finds faith in their growth.

