France Women's Euro Woes Continue with Heartbreaking Exit

The French women's football team entered Euro 2025 on an impressive winning streak, only to face another quarter-final heartbreaker, leaving players and fans frustrated.

Facing eight-time champions Germany, France led with a 14th-minute penalty but succumbed to a 6-5 penalty shootout loss after a 1-1 draw. Despite playing with an extra player, their struggles at major tournaments persist.

Coach Laurent Bonadei's bold squad changes, including sidelining seasoned players like Wendie Renard, sparked controversy. With seven quarter-final exits in the last nine major tournaments, Bonadei remains hopeful, citing Einstein, while defender Sakina Karchaoui finds faith in their growth.