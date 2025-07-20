Left Menu

Italy's Women's Football Team Aims for Euro Glory

Italy's Women's football team faces England in the Euro semi-final as underdogs. Despite this, their outstanding performance, including a victory over Norway, has instilled confidence. Midfielder Annamaria Serturini emphasizes the team's earned respect and unity as they aim to capitalize on their opportunities.

Updated: 20-07-2025 19:05 IST
Italy is set to challenge the reigning champions, England, in the Women's Euro semi-final on Tuesday, with the squad feeling confident despite being labeled as underdogs.

The Italian team advanced to the semi-finals after a late goal secured a 2-1 victory over Norway, marking their first entry into the tournament's last four since 1997. They will meet England in Geneva, with Germany and Spain competing in Zurich.

Midfielder Annamaria Serturini highlighted the crucial role of Coach Andrea Soncin in their journey and expressed that their position among Europe's top four is no accident. The team's unity and confidence are seen as assets in their upcoming match against England.

