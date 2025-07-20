Marc Marquez's Dominance: Five Consecutive Ducati Wins at MotoGP

Marc Marquez solidified his position as a leading force in MotoGP racing by becoming the first Ducati rider to achieve victory in five consecutive Grand Prix. His latest triumph came at the Czech GP, bolstering his lead over his brother Alex Marquez, who was forced out after a collision with Honda's Joan Mir.

With this win, Marc Marquez enjoys a commanding 120-point lead in the championship after the 12th round, with a crucial break period underway prior to the Austrian Grand Prix on August 17. "The first part of the season has been exceptional," Marc stated, highlighting his improved performance and confidence on the track.

A thrilling race saw Marc Marquez maintain his dominance, fending off competitors like Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who initially led but succumbed to Marc's relentless pace. Meanwhile, defending champion Jorge Martin from Aprilia made a notable comeback, finishing seventh after grappling with injuries, while KTM's Pedro Acosta celebrated his first podium finish of the season.

