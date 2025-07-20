Left Menu

Marc Marquez's Dominance: Five Consecutive Ducati Wins at MotoGP

Marc Marquez became the first Ducati rider to win five consecutive MotoGP Grand Prix, clinching victory at the Czech GP and extending his championship lead over his brother, Alex Marquez. His continued success puts him 120 points ahead going into the season's second half.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:37 IST
Marc Marquez solidified his position as a leading force in MotoGP racing by becoming the first Ducati rider to achieve victory in five consecutive Grand Prix. His latest triumph came at the Czech GP, bolstering his lead over his brother Alex Marquez, who was forced out after a collision with Honda's Joan Mir.

With this win, Marc Marquez enjoys a commanding 120-point lead in the championship after the 12th round, with a crucial break period underway prior to the Austrian Grand Prix on August 17. "The first part of the season has been exceptional," Marc stated, highlighting his improved performance and confidence on the track.

A thrilling race saw Marc Marquez maintain his dominance, fending off competitors like Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, who initially led but succumbed to Marc's relentless pace. Meanwhile, defending champion Jorge Martin from Aprilia made a notable comeback, finishing seventh after grappling with injuries, while KTM's Pedro Acosta celebrated his first podium finish of the season.

