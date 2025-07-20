Left Menu

India Shines at World University Games with Impressive Performances

India's athletes showcased remarkable performances at the World University Games. The mixed badminton team secured a bronze despite losing to Chinese Taipei. Swimmer Srihari Nataraj made a splash by setting new records in the pool, while other athletes in sports like fencing, tennis, and taekwondo delivered commendable efforts.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India kicked off its medal tally at the World University Games (WUG) as the country's shuttlers clinched a bronze in the mixed team event. Despite their defeat against Chinese Taipei, the Indian team, featuring notable players like Devika Sihag, exhibited exceptional skill and perseverance.

Srihari Nataraj continued to impress in swimming, breaking previous records with a remarkable performance in the men's 100m freestyle. His effort saw him qualify for the semifinals, setting a new 'Best Indian Time.' Meanwhile, other competitors like Jashua Thomas Durai faced tough challenges but remained steadfast.

Beyond swimming and badminton, Indian athletes across various disciplines including fencing, tennis, and taekwondo, demonstrated their mettle, with some progressing to advanced stages in their respective sports. The Indian teams are making significant strides on the world stage, gaining valuable experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

