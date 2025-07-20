India Shines at World University Games with Impressive Performances

India kicked off its medal tally at the World University Games (WUG) as the country's shuttlers clinched a bronze in the mixed team event. Despite their defeat against Chinese Taipei, the Indian team, featuring notable players like Devika Sihag, exhibited exceptional skill and perseverance.

Srihari Nataraj continued to impress in swimming, breaking previous records with a remarkable performance in the men's 100m freestyle. His effort saw him qualify for the semifinals, setting a new 'Best Indian Time.' Meanwhile, other competitors like Jashua Thomas Durai faced tough challenges but remained steadfast.

Beyond swimming and badminton, Indian athletes across various disciplines including fencing, tennis, and taekwondo, demonstrated their mettle, with some progressing to advanced stages in their respective sports. The Indian teams are making significant strides on the world stage, gaining valuable experience.

