Marc Marquez Dominates Ducati with Unstoppable Winning Streak!

Marc Marquez secures a record five consecutive MotoGP victories for Ducati, strengthening his lead over Alex Marquez, who crashed during the Czech GP. The next race is scheduled for August 17 in Austria. Marquez, despite a fierce challenge from Marco Bezzecchi, maintains his championship dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:26 IST
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has set a new record for Ducati by winning five consecutive MotoGP Grand Prix, with his latest victory coming at the Czech GP. This triumph gives Marquez a commanding lead in the championship over his brother, Alex Marquez, who suffered a crash in the second lap following a collision with Honda's Joan Mir.

As the MotoGP season reaches its midpoint, Marc leads by 120 points after 12 rounds, with a summer break before the next race in Austria on August 17. Alex ended the weekend on a low note, finishing 17th in the Saturday sprint and crashing during Sunday's race while contending for sixth place.

Marc Marquez's prowess remains unmatched as he fended off a late surge from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, crossing the finish line 1.753 seconds ahead to claim his eighth victory of the 2025 campaign. Teammate Francesco Bagnaia, despite securing his first pole of the season, settled for fourth after losing the initial lead.

