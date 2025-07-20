On Sunday, Scottie Scheffler commenced his quest for the third leg of a career Grand Slam with a commanding four-shot lead into the final round of the British Open at Royal Portrush.

Scheffler began confidently by hitting an approach from the first cut of rough to the right side of the green, where the ball rolled down to the cup, nearly securing a birdie. Having conquered the PGA Championship this year and winning the Masters last season, Scheffler is poised to make history by clinching his initial four major titles each by three shots or more.

Despite cheers not exclusively for him, there was significant appreciation for Rory McIlroy, who seeks his greatest major closing round with the support of his home crowd. Meanwhile, Chinese player Li Haotong, paired with Scheffler, showcased potential by tying for third at Royal Birkdale in 2017, marking the highest finish by a Chinese player in a major.