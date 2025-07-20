Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway: Kanwariyas Injured in Overturned Truck

Fourteen Kanwariyas from Haryana were injured when their truck overturned on the Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway. Police responded swiftly to the incident, with four individuals in critical condition transferred to a Higher Health Centre. The group was on a pilgrimage, returning from Gangotri with Ganga water.

In a concerning incident on Sunday, fourteen Kanwariyas were injured when their vehicle overturned near Vaildhar on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway. The group, originating from Haryana, was on its way back from Gangotri after gathering holy Ganga water for their religious pilgrimage.

Chham Police Station Head, Sukhpal Maan, reported that four of the passengers are in critical condition. The police quickly responded to the emergency, arriving at the scene to initiate a rescue operation while coordinating with medical teams already dispatched.

Dr. Abhilasha, the in-charge Medical Superintendent at Chham, led the medical response, overseeing the transfer of the critically injured to a Higher Health Centre in New Tehri. The victims hail from Ramgarh village in Haryana's Rewari district and had embarked on their journey carrying Dak Kanwar.

