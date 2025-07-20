Cricket Meets Football: Indian Team Unites with Manchester United

The Indian cricket team recently experienced a remarkable sporting crossover with the famed football club Manchester United, exchanging jerseys and enjoying light-hearted drills together on a Sunday.

The event, dubbed 'United in Manchester,' saw prominent cricketers like Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant interacting with Manchester United players at Carrington training ground. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was also captured bowling to star defender Harry Maguire, with photos shared by Adidas.

Highlighted by a jersey exchange and engaging dialogues on leadership and team dynamics, the session, arranged by Adidas, marked a noteworthy integration of cricket and football, fortifying Adidas' position as a leading sports brand uniting diverse sporting communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)