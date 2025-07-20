Left Menu

Triumphant Tim Wellens Claims Stage 15 of Tour de France

Belgian cyclist Tim Wellens achieved a memorable victory on Stage 15 of the Tour de France, showcasing dominance and strategy. Breaking away 43 kilometers from the finish, Wellens beat Victor Campenaerts and Julian Alaphilippe. His win strengthens UAE Team Emirates-XRG's control, as Tadej Pogacar maintains his overall lead.

In a dazzling display of athletic prowess, Belgian cyclist Tim Wellens seized victory on Stage 15 of the Tour de France, underlining UAE Team Emirates-XRG's dominance in the competition.

Wellens, part of defending champion Tadej Pogacar's support team, unleashed a decisive attack 43 kilometers from the finish line, securing triumph over fellow Belgian Victor Campenaerts by 1 minute and 28 seconds. France's Julian Alaphilippe rounded out the podium, trailing by nine additional seconds.

This stage win marks a significant achievement for Wellens, completing his collection of wins across the Grand Tours and further extending the lead of teammate Pogacar, who continues to head the overall standings by over four minutes.

