Kickoff Countdown: Oriental Cup Returns to Enthrall Delhi's Young Football Talents

The Oriental Cup, a leading youth football tournament in Delhi, will begin its third edition tomorrow with 36 teams competing at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium. This event includes thrilling matches and community engagement, promising an exciting showcase of young local talents through structured competitive play and professional settings.

Oriental Cup action (Photo: Oriental Cup). Image Credit: ANI
In a major highlight for Delhi's sporting calendar, the much-anticipated third edition of the Oriental Cup is set to begin tomorrow, July 21, at Dr. Ambedkar Stadium. The tournament, known for showcasing young football talents, will feature 36 teams: 24 boys' teams and 12 girls' teams.

The opening day promises fierce competition with seven matches scheduled. Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Dwarka, will square off against Mother's International School in the boys' category, while their girls' teams will also compete. This will be followed by encounters between Sanskriti International School and Amity International, Saket, both in the boys' and girls' categories.

A highlight fixture will see The Air Force School, Subroto Park, champions of the inaugural edition, against Kendriya Vidyalaya School (JNU) in the boys' draw. The competition, sanctioned by the Delhi Soccer Association, is set to continue until July 29, aiming to provide a professional platform for grassroots football exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

