Injuries Shake Indian Cricket Squad Ahead of Crucial England Test
Indian cricket faces a significant challenge as all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and seamers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are sidelined by injuries. Reddy's absence and the inclusion of Anshul Kamboj as a replacement add complexities to India's lineup for the crucial fourth Test against England at Old Trafford.
- Country:
- UK
The Indian cricket team is grappling with a series of injuries ahead of their vital fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who injured his knee during training, is expected to be ruled out of the tour, according to sources from ANI.
This development compounds India's challenges as seamers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are also recovering from injuries. Akash is struggling with a groin niggle, while Arshdeep, yet to debut in Tests, sustained a hand injury during practice. These setbacks have prompted the selectors to bring in Anshul Kamboj, a promising fast bowler from Haryana, to bolster the squad.
Currently, England leads the series 2-1. With the fourth Test scheduled for July 23, India's team dynamics face a critical test. If Reddy is unavailable, Shardul Thakur may reclaim his position in a team eager to even the series.
ALSO READ
Siraj and Akash Deep: Seamers Shine in Second Test
India Dominates: Akash Deep and Siraj Dismantle England's Top Order in Thrilling Test Match
Pacer Success: Siraj and Akash Deep Shine in Bumrah's Absence
Akash Deep's 10-Wicket Haul: A Turning Point at Edgbaston
India's Historic Triumph: Shubman Gill and Akash Deep Shine in Edgbaston Test Victory