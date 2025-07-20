Left Menu

Sunday Sports Spectacle: Injuries, Lineups, and Major Tournament Highlights

Sunday's sports landscape was bustling with notable updates: MLB's Pete Alonso sat out due to injury, NFL's Levi Onwuzurike will miss 2025 due to ACL surgery, and golfers like DeChambeau shone at the Open Championship. Key events included major baseball games and other sporting highlights across various competitions.

Updated: 20-07-2025 23:46 IST
Sunday in the sports world was highlighted by key player updates and exciting matchups. MLB player Pete Alonso missed the starting lineup for the Mets against the Reds because of a hand injury, adding to the roster woes for New York.

In NFL news, Detroit Lions' defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike is set to miss the entire 2025 season as he undergoes surgery for a significant ACL injury. This development creates a ripple effect in Detroit's defensive strategies going forward.

Golf enthusiasts witnessed Bryson DeChambeau capitalize on recovery play in the Open Championship, potentially securing a Ryder Cup spot. Sergio Garcia also showcased resilience as he overcame technical setbacks to turn in a stellar round.

