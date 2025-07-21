Venus Williams: A Surprise Comeback to the Tennis Court

Venus Williams is making a surprising return to tennis after over a year, with her comeback match scheduled for the DC Open. The 45-year-old tennis legend expressed her excitement for returning to the court, while also mentioning the absence of her younger sister, Serena Williams, who last competed at the 2022 U.S. Open.

In a recent interview, Venus shared her nostalgia for playing alongside Serena and the thrill of competition, whether against the opponent or her own limitations. She recalled a spontaneous practice session with Serena, highlighting her sister's timeless talent. Venus has been inactive since the Miami Open in March 2024.

Her return to the DC Open was orchestrated with chairman Mark Ein, who responded enthusiastically to having Williams back in the game. Venus, who remains a formidable player, emphasized her enjoyment of the sport's challenges and has not disclosed plans beyond the tournament, focusing instead on the current opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)