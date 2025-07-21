Siobhan Haughey Withdraws from World Championships Due to Injury
Siobhan Haughey, defending women's 200 metres freestyle champion, announced her withdrawal from the world championships in Singapore due to a back injury. Despite her disappointment, the Hong Kong Olympian prioritizes her health over competing in the prestigious event scheduled for late July to early August.
Defending women's 200 metres freestyle champion, Siobhan Haughey, announced her withdrawal from the world championships in Singapore, citing a back injury as the reason. The 27-year-old swimmer, who made history as Hong Kong's first swimming world champion with her win in Doha 2024, expressed her disappointment on Monday.
Haughey, a four-time Olympic medallist, took to social media to share her decision. "I'm sad to miss out on the opportunity to compete against the best in the world, but right now I have to do what's best for me," she stated. Her decision underscores the importance of prioritizing health.
The world championships are set to take place in Singapore from July 27 to August 3. Haughey noted the challenges elite athletes face in managing their health while maintaining a commitment to their sport. Her withdrawal highlights the courage it sometimes takes to step back in order to heal and recover.
