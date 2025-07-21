South Africa Shines in Tri-Series Against Zimbabwe

South Africa secured a dominant seven-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in a T20 tri-series match, thanks to an outstanding performance by Rubin Hermann, who scored 63 runs, including four sixes.

Captain Rassie van der Dussen contributed 52 not out, leading the team to achieve the target of 145 with 16 balls to spare at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett excelled for the hosts, scoring 61 runs. Despite a strong partnership with Ryan Burl, Zimbabwe fell short, concluding their innings at 144-6 in 20 overs, setting up a final showdown between South Africa and New Zealand.