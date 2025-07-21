South Africa Shines in Tri-Series Against Zimbabwe
South Africa triumphed over Zimbabwe by seven wickets in a T20 tri-series match, securing a spot in the final against New Zealand. Rubin Hermann's 63 runs and key partnerships led the chase, culminating in a victory with 16 balls remaining. Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett top-scored with 61 runs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:56 IST
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
South Africa secured a dominant seven-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in a T20 tri-series match, thanks to an outstanding performance by Rubin Hermann, who scored 63 runs, including four sixes.
Captain Rassie van der Dussen contributed 52 not out, leading the team to achieve the target of 145 with 16 balls to spare at Harare Sports Club.
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett excelled for the hosts, scoring 61 runs. Despite a strong partnership with Ryan Burl, Zimbabwe fell short, concluding their innings at 144-6 in 20 overs, setting up a final showdown between South Africa and New Zealand.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand Cricket Team Revamps for Zimbabwe Tour
Matthew Fisher's Maiden Call-Up: New Zealand's Young Gun Prepares for Zimbabwe Challenge
Mulder's Record-Breaking Triple Century Stuns Zimbabwe
Ireland Gears Up for Crucial Zimbabwe Series: Lara McBride Earns Maiden Call-Up
Wiaan Mulder Leads South Africa to Historic Victory Over Zimbabwe