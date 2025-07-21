Mitchell Owen Shines in Stunning T20 Debut Against West Indies
Mitchell Owen's international debut was marked by a significant half-century performance and a critical wicket, leading Australia to a victory in the initial match of the T20 series against West Indies. Collaborating with Cameron Green, their partnership solidified Australia's path to a thrilling win.
Mitchell Owen made a memorable international debut, achieving a half-century and claiming a crucial wicket to secure Australia's three-wicket triumph over West Indies in the inaugural T20 series clash.
In a pivotal 80-run partnership with Cameron Green, who scored 51 off 26 balls, Owen helped guide Australia to meet the target of 190 with seven balls remaining on Sunday.
Dominating a promising start, West Indies was limited to 189-8 after losing four quick wickets in the final nine deliveries. Notably, Ben Dwarshuis took career-best figures of 4-36, including a near hat-trick.
