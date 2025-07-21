Left Menu

Pakistan's Asia Cup Dilemma: Security Concerns Threaten Participation

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has raised security concerns about sending their team to India for the upcoming Asia Cup. PHF chief Tariq Bugti communicated apprehensions to global and Asian hockey bodies, seeking safety assurances for the team. The Pakistani government's official stance remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 21-07-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:18 IST
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has raised alarms over security issues, impacting their team's participation in the Asia Cup scheduled in India next month. The PHF has officially communicated their concerns to the global hockey governing body, the FIH, and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).

PHF president Tariq Bugti outlined the federation's reservations, pointing out the existing security risks for their players in India. According to Bugti, the players themselves are hesitant to participate under the current circumstances, with the Asia Cup doubling as a direct qualifying event.

The PHF now awaits a decision from the FIH and AHF regarding Pakistan's participation and seeks guarantees on the safety of their athletes. Meanwhile, the Pakistani government has not yet released a formal statement, though an official suggested the team might not travel to India.

