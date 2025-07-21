Left Menu

India's Badminton Stars Set Sights on China Open Glory Ahead of World Championships

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, India's top men's doubles pair, are preparing for the World Championships by competing in the China Open Super 1000. Other notable players like Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and PV Sindhu aim to regain form at this $2 million event, the final major tournament before the World Championships in Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Changzhou | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:10 IST
India's premier men's doubles duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, are set to face off in the China Open Super 1000 as they gear up for the approaching World Championships in Paris. The tournament stands as the last major event before the global face-off beginning on August 25th.

Sitting at world No. 15, the pair has shown promise by reaching three semifinals this year despite health setbacks. Their journey continues as they open against Japan's Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura, looking to bounce back from their recent defeat in Japan.

Singles hopefuls such as Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and PV Sindhu are also vying for form at the lucrative $2,000,000 event. While Sen battles consistency and fitness struggles, Prannoy and Sindhu aim to overturn recent slumps and secure vital wins before Paris.

