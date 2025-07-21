Left Menu

Italy's Historic Women's Soccer Journey: From Amateur Struggles to European Glory

Italy's women’s soccer team, led by captain Cristiana Girelli, is set to play England in the semifinals of the Women's European Championship. This marks a historic moment following their transition to professional contracts in 2022, after decades of amateur status, symbolizing a breakthrough for women's soccer in Italy.

Updated: 21-07-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:58 IST
Italy is on the brink of making history, as its women's soccer team is just one victory away from reaching the final of the Women's European Championship.

This potential achievement comes a mere three years after its players, including the team's captain Cristiana Girelli, began receiving professional contracts in a country where women's soccer played second fiddle to its male counterpart for decades.

On Tuesday, Italy will face off against defending champions England in Geneva. The milestone comes after Italy's national federation reclassified women players from amateur status, allowing them to earn more than the previously capped 30,000 euros annually.

