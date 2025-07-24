Left Menu

England's Summer of Cricket: Test Battles and White-Ball Showdowns

England is set to host New Zealand, Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka for an exciting cricket season next year. The ECB announced test series with New Zealand and Pakistan, and white-ball series with India and Sri Lanka, promising thrilling matches and vibrant crowds.

England is gearing up for a thrilling summer of cricket as it prepares to host New Zealand, Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka next year. According to the country's cricket governing body, the ECB, the schedule will feature test series and white-ball matches, promising fans an action-packed calendar.

The summer will kick off in June with three test matches against New Zealand, starting at the historic Lord's. Following them in August, Pakistan will arrive to face England in another three-test showdown, ensuring a competitive spirit throughout the season.

Meanwhile, India and Sri Lanka, co-hosts for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup, will bring their dynamic line-ups to England for a series of one-day internationals and T20 matches. ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould expressed excitement over the diverse competition, anticipating packed stadiums and memorable moments.

