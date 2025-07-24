India's Batting Resilience Shines Against England
India reached 321/6 at lunch on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England, with notable contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Sai Sudharsan. Ben Stokes was England's standout bowler, taking three wickets.
India displayed a strong batting performance on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England, concluding the morning session at 321/6. The match, held on Thursday, saw key contributions from various Indian batsmen, showcasing their resilience on the field.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a solid 58 before being caught by Brook off Dawson's bowling, while KL Rahul managed 46 runs. Sai Sudharsan also impressed with a score of 61. Despite losing wickets, India maintained a steady pace throughout the innings.
England's Ben Stokes was the standout performer on the bowling front, claiming three crucial wickets, while Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson chipped in with one wicket each. The hosts will look to capitalize on the solid groundwork laid by their batsmen.
