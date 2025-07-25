Roundup: Triumphs, Trades, and Tributes in a Week of Sports Highlights

Venus Williams made headlines as she bowed out of the Mubadala Citi DC Open, losing to Poland's Magdalena Frech in the second round, days after making history for her longevity in the sport. The 45-year-old's formidable spirit hasn't wavered, despite her defeat in Washington.

Meanwhile, Von Miller, a key player for the Washington Commanders, remains steadfast in his self-belief. At 36, the seasoned linebacker, a multiple All-Pro honoree, trusts his enduring ability to rush the passer, underscoring his eagerness to continue excelling in the NFL.

Hulk Hogan, a titan in the world of professional wrestling and an influential figure within pop culture, passed away at age 71. Known for his role in elevating WWE to global prominence, Hogan's absence marks the end of an era, leaving a lasting legacy in sports entertainment.

