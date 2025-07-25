Left Menu

Abhishek Nayar: New Head Coach for UP Warriorz

Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the head coach of the Women's Premier League franchise UP Warriorz for the upcoming WPL season. Previously an assistant coach for India's men's team, Nayar brings extensive coaching experience and aims to lead the team to its first championship win.

Abhishek Nayar has been appointed as the head coach of the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise, UP Warriorz, ahead of the competition's fourth season. The announcement comes just a short time after Nayar was removed from his position as the Indian men's team assistant coach.

Nayar, who previously assisted the Warriorz in their off-season training, expressed enthusiasm for his new role. "WPL is a fantastic platform for women's cricket," he said. "I am eager to build a strong team alongside the management." Nayar aims to help the Warriorz capture their first-ever WPL title.

Jinisha Sharma, director at Capri Sports, emphasized the strategic intent behind Nayar's appointment. "With Nayar's experience and ability to elevate player performance, we are confident of a strong showing this season," Sharma stated. The decision reflects the franchise's ambition to achieve greater success in women's cricket.

